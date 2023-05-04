Who is Matty Healy, the rumored new romance of Taylor Swift?

Fans all over the world were heartbroken when the news of Taylor Swift’s breakup with English actor Joe Alwyn hit. But it appears Swift didn’t stay single for long as she’s now believed to be dating fellow singer Matty Healy.

It was in April 2023 that it was first reported that hit singer Taylor Swift and her partner of six years, actor Joe Alwyn had broken up, much to fans’ disappointment.

As first reported by Entertainment Tonight, singer/songwriter Taylor, 33, had allegedly broken up with her long-time partner Joe Alwyn, 32, with ET writing that the break up was “amicable.” CNN also reported at the time that the couple “simply grew apart and plan to remain friends.”

Taylor seemed to be doing well after the breakup though, as she’s currently in the midst of her ERAS tour. And now, rumors have began to circulate that she’s in a new relationship – with 1975 front singer Matty Healy. The couple is thought to have first got together 10 years ago before going their separate ways, but now they’re rumored to be back together again.

A source close to Taylor told the Sun: “She and Matty are madly in love. It’s super-early days, but it feels right. They first dated, very briefly, almost ten years ago but timings just didn’t work out.”

But who is Taylor’s new partner?

Who is Matty Healy?

Just like Taylor, Matty, 34, is well-known for his music career. He formed the band The 1975 with his school friends Adam Hann, Ross MacDonald and George Daniel in 2002. The band soon became an international success and have over 15 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

With hit songs such as Chocolate, Robbers, and Somebody Else, the band has won an impressive four Brit awards and have been nominated for Grammys, EMAs and VMAs.

Matty is no stranger to life in the spotlight as his mum, Denish Welsh, is a panelist for popular UK talk show Loose Women. She also acted in several popular British shows, including Coronation Street. Meanwhile, his dad, Tim Healy, is also a TV icon, having starred in famous shows like Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, and Benidorm.

The singer has also dated a list of other famous A-listers, including Lindsay Lohan’s little sister Aliana Lohan, Halsey, and most recently musician FKA Twigs.

Fans can’t believe the news

Fans have been all over social media, expressing their shock over the unexpected dating news.

One person wrote on Twitter: “as much as I want to believe the matty-taylor dating rumor, there’s no way they are dating rn. They’re both on tour duhhh”

But not all think the relationship is going to last, as another wrote: “First of all if this matty taylor thing is actually real it’s gonna be extremely hilarious and very short-lived so I’m excited lowkey.”

A third person wrote: “Taylor Swift going out with Matty Healy (whose parents are Steph from Waterloo Road and Les from Benidorm) would just be incredible British culture vibes, can’t wait for Taylor to watch both these shows”

Another wrote: “Does anyone else remember the rumors of Matty & Taylor dating years ago? When they wore each other’s merch and apparently he dedicated falling for you to her and was looking at her the whole time? Just me?”