Popular reality dating show Love is Blind is returning for Season 4 in March 2023, much to the excitement of fans. Here’s everything to know about where Season 4, as well as the three previous seasons, were filmed.

Love is Blind is a reality TV show in which a group of contestants communicate with each other using only their voices from within purpose-built pods, in the hopes of finding a partner.

The show has had three successful seasons on Netflix so far, and the highly anticipated fourth season is set to start on March 24, 2023.

Each season so far has been filmed in a different place — here’s all you need to know about where each season was filmed.

Where was Love is Blind Season 4 filmed?

Love is Blind Season 4 was filmed in Seattle, Washington.

You’ll be able to watch the first five episodes on Netflix on March 24, and new episodes will be released each Friday. You can check out the episode schedule here.

Netflix Love is Blind Season 4 is set to begin on March 24.

Where was Love is Blind Season 3 filmed?

Love is Blind Season 3 was filmed in Dallas, Texas. The honeymoon vacation after the pods was in Malibu, California.

Where was Love is Blind Season 2 filmed?

Love is Blind Season 2 was filmed in Chicago, Illinois. After the pods, engaged couples stayed in the TRS Coral Hotel in Cancun, Mexico.

Where was Love is Blind Season 1 filmed?

Love is Blind Season 1 was filmed in Atlanta, Georgia. The couples then filmed at the Grand Velas Riviera Maya retreat in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

