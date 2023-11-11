What is the The Judgement of the Oratrice Mecanique D’Analyse Cardinal on TikTok?

A new viral trend has taken over TikTok and it turns out it is all thanks to the action role-playing game, Genshin Impact. Here’s what we know.

Genshin Impact sees players embark on an open-world journey across a fantasy world in an epic RPG action adventure.

The game is incredibly popular due to its immersive worldbuilding, single and multiplayer flexibility, and vast cast of characters.

As of August 2023, there are over 66 million players on Genshin Impact per month and the game’s reach is spreading. Most recently, a particular line from the game has blown up on TikTok, sparking a new viral trend.

The line in question comes from a character named Neuvillette as he discusses a machine called the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale.

TikTokers have responded by filming themselves remaining perfectly still throughout the sound until the Oratrice Mecanique d’Analyse Cardinale is mentioned.

Then, they break out into bizarre and goofy dance moves for the duration of the machine’s complex name before quickly returning to composure.

The hashtag has already garnered nearly 72 million views, awash with social media users partaking in this latest new trend, though it doesn’t seem all are aware of where the sound originates from.

Nonetheless, that hasn’t the iconic line from wiggling its way into many TikTok user’s vocabulary, with one person writing, “My friend that hates Genshin [keeps] repeating this when I see him and he doesn’t know.”

To keep up with all the latest TikTok trends, be sure to check out all of Dexerto’s entertainment news on our page here.