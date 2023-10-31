What is the ‘store-bought pesto’ stitch trend on TikTok?

A “stitch trend” has gone viral on Tiktok where people stitch a TikTok by cooking influencer Susi Vidal who says she doesn’t like store-bought pesto. People then go on to comment on Susi’s statement before telling their most dramatic stories.

In September, Susi Vidal, a home-cooking influencer with 3.5 million TikTok followers and over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, shared an unassuming recipe for homemade pesto.

“Call me crazy if you want, but I never liked store-bought pesto,” Susi said in the video before sharing her pesto recipes with her viewers.

However, people rarely get further into the video as it’s often stitched by other creators, who are taking part in the “Susi stitch” trend. But what exactly is that?

What is the “Susi stitch” pesto trend on TikTok?

Content creators stitch Susi’s video recounting their craziest experiences — mostly first-date fails, secret relationships, or family drama.

The stitches have nothing to do with store-bought pesto, but are instead a drama/gossip session going for longer than 30 seconds to recount the experiences.

However, the drama quickly grew more after that stitch. Content creators stitching Susi’s videos and trying to top being called crazy.

One woman shared a story about a weird smell in her apartment that turned out to be her neighbor’s rotting corpse. Another person spoke about when she was an intern on Stephen Colbert’s show and clogged a toilet at a company party but didn’t have a plunger, so she had to figure out a way to unclog it.

Even Hank Green hopped on the trend, but to say it is a little weird that Vidal doesn’t like store-bought pesto.

The trend started with one of the earliest viral stitches that came from payjthegemini, who joked, “Oh my god, you’re freaking crazy girl!”