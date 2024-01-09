What is the Orange Peel theory on TikTok? Latest viral relationship test explained

TikTokers are convinced the Orange Peel theory is a sure way of telling whether your relationship will last. But what exactly is it?

TikTok is awash with various tests and challenges trending across the platform, and now another has joined the ranks.

The Orange Peel theory is the latest viral trend to take over TikTok with the hashtag garnering almost 72 million views. It is considered by users as a way to test just how much your partner actually cares for you.

But what exactly is the Orange Peel theory and how does it work? Here is everything you need to know.

What is the Orange Peel theory?

According to Anna Birmingham, who goes by ‘annabhamm‘ on TikTok, the Orange Peel describes, “When your partner does an act of service for you that is something that you are perfectly capable of doing on your own. And this is for really small stuff, like for example — peeling an orange.”

“Their response is indicative of much bigger things than just merely peeling an orange,” Birmingham explained.

“Because even just a super tiny thing like that reveals so much about their attitude toward you and your relationship. So much about relationships is the small things because the small things make up the big things… it’s the acknowledgment and the feeling of being taken care of.”

Users across the social media platform have taken to sharing how their partners show love through the Orange Peel theory.

TikToker ‘trippin.bree‘ wrote, “I know I can cut my own burger, he knows I can cut my own burger, but still he does it for me because he knows I don’t like to cut my own burger… (this isn’t about a burger).”

Another user said, “Someone will do things for you just because it makes you smile, it makes your life easier, and just to make your day a lot or even just a little bit better. Not because the other doesn’t know how, but because you love/care for the other so much that doing these small gestures is a way of showing love.”

