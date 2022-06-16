What is Brown noise on TikTok? Focus & relaxation tool goes viral

TikTokers are loving an alternative to white noise, called Brown noise, with some viral videos claiming it’s helped them tremendously with their focus and relaxation. Here’s everything you need to know.

Everyone needs different things to help them focus, and for many people, how their environment sounds is one of the most crucial things when it comes to concentrating.

While some might listen to music, others prefer to listen to some white noise to block out any unwanted sounds around them, and get stuck into whatever task they need to get done.

Thanks to TikTok, millions of users are now being introduced to an alternative to white noise, which many claim is even better for focus and relaxation — Brown noise.

According to Casper, although white noise is “equally spread across the sound spectrum, representing all audible frequencies at the same intensity,” Brown noise is, “deeper and stronger at the low end of the sound spectrum.”

Brown noise doesn’t contain any high-frequency sounds like white noise does, and reportedly helps some people with concentration. It also isn’t named after the color, but is instead named after the botanist Robert Brown.

TikTokers from a whole range of different communities have expressed how beneficial Brown noise has been, with one user writing, “Brown noise is so much better than white noise, my brain is quiet for the first time ever,” in a video with over 6 million views.

Some have reported positive effects on their overall mood, and other have said that listening to Brown noise has increased their productivity massively.

Although Brown noise has been around for a while online, with some YouTube videos garnering millions of views, TikTok seems to have introduced it to a new audience who may be leaving white noise behind from now on.