What happened to ‘Lord Miles’ Routledge? Update on YouTuber reportedly arrested by Taliban

Miles Routledge, a YouTuber who goes by Lord Miles on social media, was arrested by the Taliban earlier this year and was presumed dead by many after going silent online. However, new updates continue to come – with some still doubting their veracity.

Routledge, along with two UK citizens, was taken into custody by the Taliban’s General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) in Afghanistan in January 2023. After two months of detainment, he was officially arrested in March.

The YouTuber calls himself a ‘danger tourist’ who travels to places typically struck by war or combat. While on his previous trip to Afghanistan, the traveler made headlines leading to his evacuation right after the fall of Kabul in 2021.

When he went missing in June, despite concerns, British NGOs believed that the YouTuber was safe and was being treated humanely.

A new tweet posted on Miles’ Twitter account on July 17, along with a picture of Miles, claimed to be from his friend.

The supposed tweet from a friend of Miles read, “This is a friend of Lord Miles to give an update. 4 months in Taliban custody.” It continued, “He’s treated very well, has several servants, loads of movies on his laptop, goes on picnics, and has tea with the Taliban cabinet gov.”

His post also states that the YouTuber still loves Afghanistan and claimed to give more updates in a week or two. The tweet added, “Miles does not know about these tweets but we feel responsible to tell the world he’s alright and carrying on the British adventurer spirit.”

The post had additional updates on how Miles is allegedly being treated as one tweet read, “He speaks like he’s on holiday. He’s sunbathing, playing TF2, writing his 2nd book, reading T.E Lawrence, exercising, has chocolates and cake, etc.”

The thread further disclosed that the YouTuber went to the Taliban for the fifth time and the friend believes he will be back in a month or two, while also sharing that he is having fun.

In another tweet, it read that the YouTuber will be selling his story to a journalist after he returns and asked people to message him the offer on Twitter.

The post reiterated that Miles is unaware of these tweets but will see them after he returns and gets paid. It concluded with the condition, “Highest bid wins. min £5k.”

What happened to Miles after going to Afghanistan?

Miles became famous after claiming to be the last person to enter Afghanistan before the fall of Kabul. The YouTuber was evicted from the place after the capture of Kabul only to re-enter the country once again.

He claimed he wanted to buy a gun before attending their parade which celebrated the one-year anniversary of the fall of Kabul. Miles and the two UK citizens were detained and held for reasons that weren’t revealed.

There were various rumors stating he was being forced into the Taliban’s service, but all of these claims have no solid proof. But eventually, the lack of updates and his disappearance led people to believe that he may be dead.