What happened to 6ix9ine? Rapper hospitalized after attack at Florida gym in viral video

Popular rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was rushed to hospital on March 22 with serious injuries after being attacked in a gym in Florida. Videos of the attack have gone viral on social media.

Real name Daniel Hernandez, the rapper has faced scrutiny following his release from custody in April 2020, after testifying against his former associates from the Nine Trey Gangsters. His early release however was related to asthma concerns, and the judge said he was a “model prisoner”.

On March 21, 6ix9ine was in an LA Fitness sauna area, when multiple men, estimated to be at least four, attacked him. His attorney says the attack was unprovoked and without warning.

The manager of the gym was informed of a commotion, and emergency services were called. The alleged perpetrators reportedly fled the scene.

6ix9ine jumped at LA Fitness

Tekashi 6ix9ine was taken to hospital in an ambulance, after suffering injuries to his face, back and ribs.

TMZ, who obtained images of the rapper following the attack, say his face has suffered gashes and swelling.

Videos of the attack and the aftermath were shared on social media.

His attorney, Lance Lazzaro, told TMZ that: “he plans to call the Feds to make sure 6ix9ine gets the protection he clearly needs.”

It is not known whether the attack was meant as retaliation for 6ix9ine’s cooperation with authorities, or if it was unrelated.

At the time of writing, it is unknown if the rapper is still in hospital.