What does WSP mean? Internet slang term explained

WSP is a term used across multiple different social media platforms, including Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram — but what does it stand for? Here’s what you need to know.

As time goes on, there are more slang terms and acronyms being created on the internet, with a large proportion of them being used as a way of simplifying typing and making sending messages or writing posts even easier.

Many of these terms are used widely across platforms like Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram, and while some are more prevalent in posts and comments, some are most used in direct messages.

WSP is an abbreviation that you might have seen used on the most popular social media platforms, but if you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

What does WSP mean?

In many cases, WSP is an abbreviation for the phrase ‘what’s up.’ Just like the full phrase, you can use WSP to start a conversation with someone using the direct message feature on platforms like Twitter, TikTok, or just via text.

In turn, WSP can also stand for ‘WhatsApp,’ the popular instant messaging platform. In this case, people may use WSP when asking if you have an account on the platform.

Some people also say that they believe the acronym to stand for ‘What’s poppin,’ so each individual may have a different definition in mind when using it.

There are of course other things that WSP may stand for other than the above definitions, but these are likely to be less common.

If there are other internet slang terms that you’re confused by that are frequently used on apps like TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about some of the most popular words and phrases being used online right now.