What does “womp womp” mean on TikTok?

If you’re an avid TikTok user, you might have come across the slang term “womp womp” at some point. Here’s everything to know about what it means and how to use it.

Since the launch of TikTok, new phrases and trends have constantly been emerging on the app, leaving many users puzzled about their meanings.

Some words, like FYP, are unique to TikTok, however, there are plenty of other terms that originated elsewhere and are simply frequently used by people on the platform.

“Womp womp” is a new slang term that you have probably seen crop up on the platform recently, whether that’s by someone saying it in a video, or writing it in a comment or caption. If you’re confused about what it means, here’s everything you need to know.

What does “womp womp” mean?

Womp Womp is used to comment on something bad or disappointing that has happened or is happening, usually in a humorous way, according to the Cambridge Dictionary.

Womp Womp, also known as Sad Trombone, is an expression mimicking the descending sound from a trombone that is used to indicate a failure on television game shows, for example.

The term can be used while messaging your friends or commenting on posts, but it can also be used while talking to someone. In the context of a conversation or a comment thread, it can serve as a quick, catchy noise of failure or mocking towards someone who’s experienced something inconvenient.

Although the slang term often pops up on TikTok, it wasn’t created on the platform, so you may see it used across different social media apps including Snapchat, WhatsApp, Instagram, and Twitter.

If there are any other slang terms or phrases that are confusing you on TikTok, you can check out our guide here to learn all about the most popular terms and acronyms on the app.