What does ‘passenger princess’ mean on TikTok?

Passenger princess is a term often used on TikTok, as well as other social media sites. It’s become so popular that it’s even turned into its own trend. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Like many other social media apps, there is a range of different slang terms and acronyms frequently used across TikTok.

Some of these words and abbreviations may predate the popular short-form video app, whereas others have emerged from the platform itself.

You might have seen the phrase passenger princess while you’ve scrolled on your For You page, but what does it actually mean? Here’s what you need to know.

What is the passenger princess trend on TikTok?

According to Urban Dictionary, a passenger princess is described as “A pretty girl that has no other job but to look pretty in the passenger seat while her sneaky link/boyfriend/significant other drives.”

Another description of a passenger princess also argues that it’s a person who gets driven around all the time and has no intentions of learning how to drive themselves.

The term has become widespread on TikTok as the trend for so-called “passenger princesses” to show what the title meant grew popular on the platform.

These videos included people, mainly women, sitting in the passenger seat of a car while their significant other drives. In the videos, they show their “duties” as a passenger princess, which often include being in charge of the music and AC as well as giving last-minute directions. Sometimes, it also includes handing the driver snacks.

Some TikTok users also decide to reverse the roles and show the driver getting to be the passenger princess for the first time.

Usually overwhelmed by the freedom of not having to drive but being able to choose the music, the thing they get most shocked over is their partner putting their hands on the new passenger princess’ thigh.

Usually overwhelmed by the freedom of not having to drive but being able to choose the music, the thing they get most shocked over is their partner putting their hands on the new passenger princess' thigh.