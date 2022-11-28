What does ML mean on TikTok?

Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at georgina.smith@dexerto.com

While using TikTok or other social media platforms like Instagram or Snapchat, you may have seen someone use the term ML — but what exactly does this mean? Here’s what you need to know.

TikTok is one of the biggest hubs of viral content on the internet, and users frequently use a range of different slang terms and acronyms to communicate on the app.

Some of these have originated on TikTok, but many of them predate the app, and are used widely across platforms such as Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat, and more.

ML is one term you might have seen on TikTok, and while it can sometimes be used in videos, it is most often used by people in direct messages.

Article continues after ad

But what exactly does it mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

Unsplash: Solen Feyissa There are a number of different slang terms used on TikTok.

What does ML mean?

On social media, ML is often used as an abbreviation of ‘My Love.’ This is used as a term of endearment, though does not necessarily have to be romantic, and you will usually see this used in direct messages.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Another possible meaning is ‘Much Love,’ which is just used as a way of sending your love and appreciation to someone.

Other users have also reported using ML to mean ‘Mega Lose’ or ‘Massive Lose,’ so the meaning of the acronyms will change depending on the context.

These are not the only possible meanings of ML, and each person may use it to mean different things, so take note of the situation it’s used in to establish its meaning.

Article continues after ad

If there are any other frequently used terms on TikTok that you don’t know the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to find out all about the app’s most popular terms.