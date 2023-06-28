What does finsta mean? Instagram term explained

Thanks to various celebrities and gossip on social media, you have heard the term ‘finsta’ being used, in relation to Instagram – but what does it mean?

Countless slang terms become popular across social media, often used as shorthand, text language, or as euphemisms, or inside jokes.

The rise of TikTok has also created a whole new wave of these terms, which we’ve broken down and explained here.

But what about finsta? This is a relatively old term, but it has come back into circulation in 2023. Here’s what finsta means, and why you might have heard it more.

Finsta meaning

Finsta is the combination of two words – fake and Instagram. Quite simply, the term means a fake Instagram account, particularly one that is used by celebrities and influencers for various purposes.

This fake account is made by users to interact with or post images in a much more private way, also sometimes called a “burner.” The ‘finsta’ account will allow the user to freely post without being recognized by other people.

Where did finsta originate?

The start of Instagram was in 2010 but it wasn’t until around five years later, the terms real Instagram and fake Instagram became quite popular.

These finsta accounts are made for hiding activity from parents, followers, etc. specific to the needs of the user.

The accounts help provide anonymity as any pictures or activities that happen through the account will remain discreet to the user. There is also the alternative term ‘rinsta’, which means real Instagram.

How is a finsta used?

It is simple to make a finsta – you will just have to choose a username that people you know will not be able to recognize.

Finstas can then also be a way for a user to have a safe space for sharing their feelings and things they love, or dislike. Usually, the number of followers on a finsta is low, but it’s also equally possible to build up a larger following on an anonymous account, not tied to your real identity.

What celebrities have finstas?

In an interview, actress Jennifer Lawrence revealed she has a finsta solely for “voyeur.” And she’s certainly not the only one. Other celebrities also have fake Instagram accounts, allowing them to browse freely, while being impossible for fans to trace their activity on the app.

Usually, celebrities keep their finstas for close friends and families. Other celebrities who have finstas include Drake, Kristen Stewart, Prince Harry, Ben Affleck, and many others.