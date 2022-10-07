Georgina is an entertainment writer based in the UK, covering all aspects of influencer culture on TikTok, YouTube, Twitch, and more. You can contact Georgina at [email protected]

You may have seen some users on TikTok reference the term 14643, but what does this seemingly random string of numbers mean? Here’s everything you need to know.

TikTok is full of different slang terms and acronyms that have built up over time, including both phrases that have originated on the short-form video platform, and phrases that have been around on the internet for a long time.

However, this can sometimes be confusing if you come across a term you haven’t heard before on the app and don’t know what it means.

14643 is a term that is used widely across TikTok, as well as other social media platforms like Twitter, and you may have encountered videos of people referring to it. But what does this seemingly random number really mean?

What does 14643 mean on TikTok?

14643 is another way of saying ‘I will always love you.’ Although the two things might not look related at first glance, it makes more sense once you know that each number corresponds to how many letters there are in each word.

For example, ‘I’ is one letter, ‘will’ is four letters, ‘always’ is six letters, and so on.

You will often see this number within sentences that people use as their video captions, such as, ‘I know you don’t care but 14643.”

This is similar to another number that you may see around TikTok which has pretty much the same meaning. 1437 means ‘I love you forever,’ and you’ll likely see it in a similar context to 14643.

If there are other terms on TikTok that you don’t understand the meaning of, you can check out our guide here to learn more about the platform’s most popular slang terms and acronyms.