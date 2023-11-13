Walmart customer shocked to find makeup products locked up: “They not playing”

A Walmart customer was shocked to find that every single makeup product was locked up after having just been to the store days prior.

Shopping in stores these days has looked a little different, as places all over the country have frequently been ransacked for their merchandise.

Due to the increase in theft, many stores have had to change the dynamic in which they sell their products.

However, Walmart customer Sherri was still shocked to see that all of their makeup items had been locked up.

Viewers compare locked makeup aisles to frozen food section

Sherri had just been to Walmart, so she was taken aback when she went back days later to find that everything in the makeup aisles had been locked behind firm cases.

Though she may have anticipated buying some new products, Sherri would have had to wait for a store associate to open the door to the selected items.

Instead, she recorded what the aisles now looked like, saying, “Y’all it was not like this last week.”

Her friends were also in the background voicing their opinions, saying that just the day before, the makeup had been free to browse without help.

Still recording, Sherri continued to express her disbelief, saying, “Y’all, Walmart is standing on business — they not playing. They standin’ on big business.”

Since uploading her video to TikTok, plenty of viewers have responded saying that they thought Sherri was recording in the frozen aisle because the protection from theft looked identical to what the doors look like to the frozen foods.

Others agreed that Walmart should have designated store associates that solely unlock the doors to the makeup just so customers don’t have to wait an excessive amount of time.

One viewer even mentioned that they thought Walmart’s sales would decrease because most people like to test the products before buying them.

Though Sherri was clearly shocked, it’s unknown if she’ll boycott Walmart altogether. However, plenty of viewers did iterate that they would likely not wait for an employee to help and instead, they’d go elsewhere.