Walmart customer “wasn’t allowed to leave” after self-checkout machine didn’t print receipt

A Walmart shopper revealed she was refused to to leave the store for over 20 minutes after a greeter had requested to see her receipt which she never got due to a faulty self-checkout machine.

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming Walmart staff refused to let her leave the store after the self-checkout machine didn’t print a receipt for her.

Mary from TikTok profile tateandmary went onto the platform to share her story of what happened to her when she visited her local Walmart and how she wasn’t allowed to leave.

The video, which received 496.600 views in just a couple of days, starts with Mary looking into the camera and telling the viewers: “OK, so I was just at Walmart, and they have someone who’s standing by the door to check receipts and stuff, right?”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

“Normally, they don’t even ask,” she continued. “Like, you can just leave, and they’re not worried about it. But this time, I was standing at the self-checkout so close to the guy who checks receipts. He’s watching me, right? There’s a lady there also watching me. And I pay for everything, everything’s bagged, put it in the cart. I’m walking past them, and they’re like ‘Ma’am, I need to see your receipt.’”

However, Mary told the Walmart greeter that the self-scanning machine had not printed her a receipt. This made the Walmart employees tell Mary that she would not be able to leave the store without a receipt.

“I said, ‘OK, can you give me a receipt?’” Mary relayed. “And she said no,” leading Mary to respond, “Well, you can’t just keep me in the store. You just watched me pay for all my stuff.”

The employee then told Mary, “Ma’am, why are you being so difficult?”

Mary told viewers she was held at the store for 20 minutes but did not reveal what allowed her to finally leave. She instead concluded, “I’m literally—I’m not going back there. I don’t care how cheap it is.”

Click here if TikTok doesn’t load

In a follow-up video, Mary explained that she was able to use the card she paid with to prove she’d bought the items she was trying to take out of the store.

Viewers confused with Walmart staff for not letting woman leave

People quickly took to the comments to discuss Mary’s situation, and how weird it was that she wasn’t allowed to leave.

One person wrote: “At our Walmart, if you do self-checkout, you can even choose to not have a receipt printed for you. So what are they going to do then?”

Another TikTok user said: “I rate my visit as 1 [star] every time I have to use self-checkout because they don’t have cashiers. It’s my silent protest haha.”

“Just ignore them and keep walking,” a third person said.