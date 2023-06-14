Vsauce opens up about selling YouTube channel and what he’d do next

Michael Stevens, host of the popular YouTube channel Vsauce has responded to the possibility of selling the IP and what he would do next.

Vsauce is one of the most popular YouTube channels with nearly 20 million subscribers and millions of views across hundreds of videos.

The content has captivated audiences for years as Stevens explores countless scientific and philosophical topics, frequently approaching them in unique ways.

On June 9, Vsauce appeared on Anthony Padilla to discuss his rise, content creation and the future, which could mean selling the channel down the road.

Article continues after ad

Is Michael Stevens selling Vsauce?

When asked about the possibility of selling, Stevens explained that it’s easy to imagine a “fantasy scenario” where a buyer purchased the whole IP, channel, and episodes.

“I’ll go ‘cool’ and I’ll take that money and then I’ll just walk away,” he said. “And I’ll work on some new things. Maybe I have to stay off the internet for three years, but I can make documentaries and movies and short-form content, sure.”

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 35:56)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

However, Stevens noted that he doesn’t think Vsauce is actually that valuable and it may not be worth it to investors.

“The problem is, I don’t think Vsauce is worth that much money, because I don’t run it like it’s a profitable thing. I’m not pumping it full of brand deals and creating a pipeline of content,” he noted. “It’s like, people like what you do, cool, but how are my investors going to make that into money? I haven’t proven that’s what I do.”

Article continues after ad

While Stevens does seem like he has a plan in place if he does ever sell, it looks doubtful that he will anytime soon.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but in the meantime, fans can look forward to seeing more from the popular content creator on YouTube.