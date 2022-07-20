Viral TikTok spotlights wild ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ easter egg

Alan Bernal . 1 hour ago

A viral TikTok pulled back the curtain on an Everything Everywhere All at Once easter egg that casually broke the fourth wall in one the film’s pivotal scenes.

Without going into spoilers, Everything Everywhere All at Once is a different take to a multiverse action adventure that drives its narrative of a family thrust in the middle of a transdimensional crisis.

In one of the scenes, lead actor Michelle Yeoh is ‘diving’ into the multiverse aspect of the film when the directors gave us a glimpse of different versions of her character.

Everything Everywhere All at Once easter egg

Apparently, during this montage, the filmmakers snuck in a still of Yeoh doing greenscreen work with others from the production in full view on a Zoom call.

TikToker ‘HiddenMovieDetails’ slowed down the action of the film to reveal a fun easter egg that puts Everything Everywhere All at Once’s VFX crew on the big screen.

Directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert had to maneuver making an incredibly creative movie during all the shutdowns stemming from 2020’s health concerns.

As such, they had to get clever on a few spots throughout the film to clear certain hurdles that were limiting their production.

The beauty of this scene in the movie has a practical storytelling angle that also serves as a cheeky easter egg.

On the one hand, it was simply one of many versions for Yeoh’s character shown in the montage. On the other, it was a slick easter egg for people who caught the blink-and-you-miss-it moment that revealed a bit more from behind the scenes.

The Daniels previously revealed other filmmaking gems they had to implement to complete their 2022 hit, and fans are having fun rediscovering some of their favorite moments from Everything Everywhere All at Once while tracking them down.