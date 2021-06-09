Viral TikTok monkey Georgie Boy died and fans are devastated - Dexerto

A viral TikTok monkey called Georgie Boy, followed by millions, has sadly passed away and fans are absolutely devastated.

Georgie Boy was a 12-year-old black Capuchin monkey on TikTok who was well-known for his hilarious antics with his owner, taking part in popular trends, and ripping open packages on “fanmail Friday,” as well as even giving gifts of his own to fans in need.

The adorable monkey racked up a whopping 17.6 million followers and 202.6 million likes on the short-video app, and was loved by everyone, especially his family in Texas who had been with him for ten years.

On the evening of June 8, the family broke the awful news on TikTok that George is no longer with us. They wrote, “George went to the vet for a regular check-up on his teeth. During, there were complications with the anesthesia, starting a long fight for his life.

“Through the fight. George was sent thousands of thoughts and prayers with the hope that he would make it. On June 7th at 4 PM central Georgie Boy passed away. George was a light when things seemed dark. And he was a reminder of the love that exists in all of us. Though the fun-loving life of George has left, his spirit of hope and love lives on, We love you, George.”

Fans were absolutely heartbroken upon hearing the news and took to the comments to share their grief and love for George and his owners. with one person writing, “I’m so sorry for your loss, he was so special. Thank you for sharing him with us… you will live in our hearts forever George.”

Another person reminisced on George’s preferred pastimes, writing, “So no more of George ripping open packages, no more seeing him eat, no more everything.”

Even curve model and TikTok star Remi Bader, shared her sadness at George’s passing in the comments: “I feel like this is a bad dream…I’m hysterically crying. My heart is broken and I can’t imagine how you’re feeling. The videos of George made me and my dad so happy and I can’t believe this.”

Georgie Boy’s memory is certain to live on with such a huge number of amazing videos still on TikTok for fans to enjoy.