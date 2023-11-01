Viewers shocked that man paid a sober woman $25,000 to drink a glass of wine

A woman relapsed on her sobriety from alcohol when she was propositioned with $25,000 to drink a glass of wine.

Sarah Pribis was offered $25,000 by a man she had gone out with on occasion.

Though the money was initially put on the table for Pribis’ business ventures, there was one stipulation — she had to drink a glass of wine with the ‘gentlemen.’

However, Pribis is a recovering alcoholic and tried everything inside herself to deny the beverage.

Article continues after ad

Since sharing her story with TikTok, viewers have responded in shock that someone would prompt an alcoholic to drink despite them saying no.

Woman had the most “brutal relapse” for a year after drinking a few sips of wine

A few years ago, Pribis was asked by the charity she was involved with if they could auction off a lunch with her. Happy to help, Pribis agreed to dine out with whoever the lucky winner was.

Article continues after ad

However, things took a turn for the worse when the “much older” man who paid $25,000 at the auction to eat with Pribis asked her if she would drink wine with him if he gave her an additional $25,000 for her business ideas.

Article continues after ad

Knowing she was a recovering alcoholic, the man still insisted on Pribis drinking the wine. She eventually took a few sips and relapsed — but that was just the beginning.

Pribis explained in her TikTok video that she dined with the fella on occasion, but there were “red flags” from the start, as he always poured her a glass of wine “just in case” she changed her mind. Not only that, but she recalled only eating in a reserved backroom where nobody could see them.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Nevertheless, Pribis continued to go out with the man because he seemed interested in financing her business ventures.

However, after Pribis chose to drink those few sips with the man to celebrate him giving her a check for $25,000, she began to burrow herself in self-pity, as her relapse “secret” started to weigh heavy on her mind.

She then started to abuse prescription medicine, saying, “It led to almost a year of a very brutal relapse — one of the darkest times in my life.”

Article continues after ad

Pribis ended her video advising, “Not all money is good money.”

Viewers, however, were shocked that anyone would give a recovering alcoholic an option to drink. They also shared their gratitude for Pribis telling her story, saying, “Thanks for being vulnerable, you are helping so many people.”

Article continues after ad

Others said, “I’m so sorry he manipulated you like that. Thank you for sharing your story! It’s so easy to think it’s just one drink and I can go back. But shame destroys.”

Article continues after ad

Luckily Pribis was able to pull herself out of her addiction once more and began dedicating herself to her work. She even has a television show she’s been working on, as she hopes to bring the idea to fruition sometime soon.