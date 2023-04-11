Adin Ross opens up about struggle with opioid addiction

Adin Ross opened up about his experience with opioid addiction in a recent YouTube video

Adin Ross has opened up about his experience with opioid addiction and claimed he wants his platform to be a help to others struggling with addiction.

The top Kick streamer took a break from lighthearted content to make a more serious video on YouTube, where he detailed his struggle with taking opioids and overcoming addiction.

He also said that the community he had on YouTube was more supportive than the ones he had on streaming platforms, which was why he was discussing it there.

Adin Ross reveals his struggle with “a very serious addiction”

One of the biggest things Adin focused on was how the addiction had changed him as a person.

“I fell off my journey a little bit, arrogance started coming out of me and I became a version of myself that I wasn’t familiar with and the people around me weren’t familiar with.

“When I was off of it, I became a really bad person, I had stomach pains and constipation and all sorts of crazy stuff.”

“You end up in a trap, and for everyone with addiction, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

“I was lucky to kill it faster than others but it’s still a very serious addiction.”

Adin also revealed that he asked Andrew and Tristan Tate for advice on how to deal with the addiction. The brothers, who were recently released on house arrest, told Adin to be harsher on himself.

“They told me straight up: ‘You need to punish yourself’. Don’t go to the gym on Monday, go to the gym now. so I’m disciplining myself as we speak.

“I’m trying to sweat all these things out of my system, I’m going back to a strict diet, back to my weight gains, and back to spreading love and nothing but love.

“We live in a world where evil is very contagious, and it just dwells and exists in so many people, and it’s just horrible.

Adin was also very vocal about being more supportive in his community going forward, saying: “Another thing I want to do is use my platform and my message to let people know that they’re not alone.

“This addiction stuff is real. I know a lot of people who are still addicted to it. Drugs, alcohol, all of these things? you can be better bro. It’s a trap. It’s the devil tempting you bro. You don’t need that. I love you, I’m here for you bro.

“I’m getting back to my normal self, and I’m getting happy. I was in such a dark hole, and you’re going to see a lot better from me. I love all of you.”

