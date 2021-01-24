Logo
Entertainment

Viewers roast Twitch for giving community award to a literal bot

Published: 24/Jan/2021 0:35

by Bill Cooney
Twitch

Share

Twitch

Twitch made a major blunder by giving a community participation award to an honest-to-goodness bot account, and it quickly became the most memed moment from the entire awards stream.

Whether it was the fact most people had to spend the majority of the year inside or something else, 2020 was a record-breaking year for Twitch no matter how you look at it, with more people tuning in than ever before

At the end of the year, Twitch announced they would be holding a “participation ceremony” in January to recognize those users who went above and beyond to make the site into the community we know today. Apparently, you didn’t even have to be a real person to be eligible for an award, either.

Gootecks responds to PogChamp removal
Cross Counter TV/Twitch
Twitch had a wild 2020, from the emergence of Among Us, to the site replacing the infamous “pogchamp” emote.

Awards were given out in all kinds of categories, but the one that stuck out was for “most raids performed in 2020.” Raiding is when a streamer sends their viewers to another channel, usually done at the end of a stream. It’s a great way to give smaller channels some of the spotlight, but apparently Twitch wasn’t aware you don’t have to be human to do so.

One of the hosts, Twitch streamer Elspeth, excitedly announced that the user who had performed the most raids in 2020 was none other than “electricallongboard” with over 1,000 during the course of the year.

There’s just one problem here though, as chat and other streamers watching almost instantly pointed out, electricallongboard is simply a bot that automatically hosts other channels, it’s not a human or even technically a member of the community. It’s more of an annoyance to actual streamers than anything else.

“That’s just one of those stupid bot accounts that raids you,” streamer Zach Bussey laughed while watching it play out. “That account should be banned from Twitch, oh my god, what kind of world do we live in.”

Obviously, electricallongboard didn’t have anything to say on their big win since they’re a non-sentient program completing an assigned task, but it’s a big win for Twitch bots of all types without a doubt.

Along with this slip-up, there were also issues with the moderation, or lack thereof, during the stream, with viewers “spewing hate speech and harassing the guest streamers.”

Twitch hasn’t replied to either of these situations as of yet, but bots and hate speech were two of the site’s biggest issues in 2020, successful as it was, and it seems like there’s still some work to be done on both.

Entertainment

Jojo Siwa opens up on how “happy” she is after coming out

Published: 23/Jan/2021 23:35

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jojo Siwa

Share

JoJo Siwa

Dance Moms star Jojo Siwa has uploaded a video elaborating on her sexuality after coming out to fans on social media earlier this week.

Visibly relieved, Siwa said: “I have never ever ever been this happy before, and it feels really awesome. Ya’ll can just tell how happy I am. You probably haven’t seen me this happy since I was on tour.”

Naturally, Jojo’s announcement has led to speculation about what her exact sexuality is – with some guessing she is bisexual while others are assuming that she is a lesbian. Addressing this speculation over her “label”, Siwa did not confirm where she falls under the LGBTQ+ umbrella.

She admits: “I’ve thought about this, and the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know the answer.” Hinting that she might be pansexual, Jojo said:  “I think humans are awesome. I think humans are incredible people.” Pansexuality is defined as attraction to people regardless of their sexual or gender identity.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)


However, despite these hints, Siwa maintained that she wished to keep her exact sexuality private until she is “ready for it to go public.”

“What matters right now is that you guys know that no matter who you love, it’s okay and it’s awesome,” she added. “The world is there for you, there is so many people out there who are there for you.”

Addressing coming out as a whole, Jojo said: “I know that everyone’s situation is different and it might be harder for some people to come out and be themselves, but I think that coming out has this stigma around it where it’s this really really scary thing, but it’s not anymore.”

She then goes on to address fans who may be struggling with their own sexuality, telling them: “There’s so many accepting and loving people out there that it’s okay. Of course, people are going to say that it’s not normal but it’s your normal. Nothing is normal.”

“It’s okay to be not normal, it’s okay to be a little different and it’s okay to be a little weird. I think that a lot of people are afraid of being different and that is something that we should never ever be afraid of,” she said. “It’s something that we should be proud of and should celebrate.”

Fans were very pleased to see that Jojo was doing so well following her announcement. One Twitter user said: “Telling kids it’s ok to come out is huge. When they see her happiness at being out, it’s going to make it easier for them.”

Siwa initially attracted suspicion she was coming out after she posted a TikTok lip-syncing to LGBTQ+ anthem ‘Born this Way’, by Lady Gaga. She later confirmed that she was coming out via Twitter, wherein she posted a photo of a t-shirt her cousin got her that reads: “Best Gay Cousin Ever!”

As a role model for so many young fans, there is no doubt that Siwa deciding to come out is going to make a huge difference for LGBTQ+ youth out there. Congratulations, Jojo!