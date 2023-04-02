Valkyrae claims vandalized Lamborghini was “just a matter of time”

YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae had her Lamborghini vandalized, though she has claimed it was only a matter of time before it happened.

While many try their best to keep their private lives away from the internet, it’s certainly not uncommon for some of the biggest influencers to have their property damaged.

Whether it be their houses or cars broken into, or even sometimes having their belongings stolen, it’s almost impossible to completely avoid.

YouTube streamer and 100 Thieves co-owner Valkyrae is one of the latest targets, revealing she had her car vandalized.

Valkyrae’s Lamborghini Urus vandalized

In an April 1 tweet, Valkyrae revealed to her fans that her dream car, which she bought in September 2022, had been vandalized.

Valkyrae claimed it was only a matter of time until it happened, blaming it on the fact she lives in Los Angeles. “Could always be worse but it truly was just a matter of time living in LA,” she tweeted.

The YouTube star also shared two photos showing the passenger window of her $200k Lamborghini Urus being smashed and torn off.

While many of her fans showed support, Twitch streamer Foolish Gamers joked that April Fools’ day pranks are getting a bit out of hand.

“These April fools’ pranks getting out of hand,” he wrote, with Valkyrae responding: “I wish this was a joke LOL.”

Others creators also chimed in with their support. “That sucks!! Sorry to hear,” said Jacksepticeye.

“Street parking in the Lambo gotta be the most nerve-wracking thing possible,” SirDimetrious added.

It certainly isn’t the first time we’ve seen an influencer’s vehicle being messed with. Recently, Ludwig had his “dream car” stolen from his warehouse during a power outage in LA. Thankfully, the YouTube streamer was able to track down the vehicle and get it back the next day.