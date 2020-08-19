Umbrella Academy's Ritu Arya opens up on Lila's huge Season 2 twist

Twists and turns are a big part of The Umbrella Academy Season 2 rollercoaster, and nobody knows that better than breakout star Ritu Arya – who experienced some big ones this time, playing Lila.

Lila Pitts is one of the newest characters in Netflix's uber-popular TV series, playing the part of The Handler's daughter. Working closely with The Commission to get closer to Five throughout the latest set of episodes, she falls into her fair share of magical traps and set many of her own, too.

One of the biggest parts of that Five mission, though, is her romance with his brother Diego. At first, it was all a plan, but things soon developed from there in Dallas, Texas.

During an interview with UPROXX, Arya shared her thoughts on the Diego relationship, and about the way the season ended.

Lila actress Ritu Arya opens up on The Umbrella Academy Season 3

The first thing we get to know about Lila is that she's banged up in a hospital with Diego, both being accused of suffering with mental health problems. Soon enough, though, we find out that she's not like the other patients on the ward. In fact, she had her eyes set on Diego.

That seemed like a romantic thing at first, until we're introduced to her mother. The Handler soon lays waste to the Commission's entire board of directors and takes top spot in the company, tasking her daughter with bringing her Five.

"At first, it’s just all part of a mission. She’s having to lie to him and gain his trust," she said, speaking about Lila's dynamic with Diego. "In doing so, she starts falling for him, and I think she’s in denial about that until quite some time until she’s finally open about it.

"By then, it’s tricky because her mum is on this power trip, and she’s losing trust with that, and Diego leaves the commission after she thinks that they’re now going to be together again. So, it’s a bit of a roller coaster, to be honest."

The Handler is one of the most interesting characters in the series, no doubt. Mysterious. Ruthless. You name it.

One cutscene even showed that she'd set Five the task of killing Lila's parents when she was a baby, but that's not what Lila was led to believe. This mystery runs right through the season. But right when Lila's copycat powers are revealed, a target goes on her head and is betrayed by the Handler.

So, did she see that coming? After all, the character did seem to be a step ahead of everyone else.

Arya said: "No, she doesn’t expect it. She knows that her mum’s very different from other mums, and she knows that she’s been raised with tough love. I think she has always wanted to break through that, but not quite known how. But I don’t think she’s been too aware of her mum’s higher ambitions. That’s not what’s on her mind so much. It’s only when she starts seeing it towards the end of the series that it becomes a worry.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcdqpPzlTkM

"I think she’s p**sed off at her mum when she says she chose Five to take down the commission board because she wants to be known as the best at what she does. There’s a love and hate thing, because there’s always respect for someone that is really good at what they do, and it’s also fun because no one can really match her. He’s a tricky one."

With Season 2 behind her now, many fans will be wondering what's next for the character. After all, we know now that she's not just some other person, she's got powers!

After being asked where she was jetting off to next with the briefcase, she simply said: "That’s a secret. She could be anywhere. She could be in any time, any place, it’s all very exciting."

We'll have to wait and see.