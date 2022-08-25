Umbrella Academy creator developing Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix series

The creator of the hit series the Umbrella Academy, Steve Blackman, is now developing a Horizon Zero Dawn adaptation for Netflix.

The Umbrella Academy‘s success owes a lot to show creator Steve Blackman, and he has showcased his unique story telling capabilities. Now. he’s taking that talent somewhere else.

Since The Umbrella Academy will be wrapping up next season, Blackman must obviously move onto a different project. And video game fans will be very excited to hear about one of them.

If you read the title, then you’ll already know: A Horizon Zero Dawn TV adaptation is in development with Netflix, and Blackman will be overseeing it.

Netflix is producing a Horizon Zero Dawn series

The video game, made by Guerrilla Games, follows Aloy, a young hunter in a world overrun by machines. It has been one of the best recent open-world combat games in a while, and the imaginative idea and interesting lead character make the game prime fodder for a TV show.

While video game adaptations tend to be a mixed bag – especially Netflix ones; you can read our review of Resident Evil here – fans can hold out some hope, considering that Blackman has already successfully adapted a comic book for The Umbrella Academy. Clearly, he knows how to adapt to the screen well enough.

Umbrella Academy creator has big plans for Horizon Zero Dawn on Netflix

In an interview about The Umbrella Academy with Tudum, Blackman explained his plans for the future series, which involves focusing on the characters in order to ground the game’s fantastical world: “From a character- and world-building perspective, there’s a clear through line: I gravitate to characters who are grounded and relatable but exist on the fringe.

“Outliers who struggle to find their place in a world of conformity and structure. All my stories strive to subvert expectation and find a new way of looking into the worlds we think we know.

“Horizon Zero Dawn is an exceptionally well-crafted game with wonderful characters not often seen in the rank-and-file of the gaming world. Guerrilla Games has created an incredibly lush and vivid world of man and machine who find themselves on a collision course to oblivion.

“Their salvation comes in the form of a young female warrior named Aloy, who has no idea she’s the key to saving the world. Suffice it to say, yes, Aloy will be a main character in our story. My writing partner on this, Michelle Lovretta, and I are thrilled to be able to expand this remarkable IP into a series for all types of viewers.”

When asked about how he wishes the show to be received, he said: “If these series gain the success of The Umbrella Academy, I’ll be very happy. But we hope to push the envelope even more, especially when it comes to production where we’ll be using the newest technologies available to bring these projects to screen. It’s an enormous challenge but one that I’m truly excited about.”

Currently there is no release date for the Horizon Zero Dawn Netflix show.