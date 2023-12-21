UFC star Kamaru Usman explains why Logan Paul should fight Tyron Woodley in MMA

Former UFC Welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained why he believes an MMA fight between Logan Paul and Tyron Woodley would actually be competitive, despite Woodley’s experience in the cage.

Influencer crossover events have become increasingly common over the last few years, and it’s got a large part to do with the early work that both Jake and Logan Paul did early on.

The Paul brothers have been across boxing, professional wrestling, and have continually teased getting involved in MMA. Jake has signed a contract with the PFL to make his debut in their Super Fights division, but when it comes to Logan, he’s been aiming a bit higher.

Logan has gotten a bit of a green light from Dana White to fight in the UFC at some point – even though the UFC boss said it isn’t a priority for him. And, if it were to happen, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman wants to see Logan fight one of Jake’s rivals – Tyron Woodley.

Kamaru Usman believes Logan Paul vs Tyron Woodley would be competitive in UFC

That’s right, Usman is keen to see Logan step inside the octagon and face Woodley – and even believes it would be competitive, despite the latter having way more experience.

“I don’t want to say destroy (him), but I do think Woodley wins, for sure. I mean, the fight on the feet and throwing hands, Woodley is a better wrestler – accolade-wise – but how much time are we giving them?” he said on the PBD Podcast.

“It definitely makes things interesting. I wouldn’t say they’ll never go into MMA because I think they’re young enough and smart enough, business-wise, to say ‘if I’m going to make X amount of dollars, why not?’”

As noted, there has been a little bit of interest from the UFC in having Logan involved, but it’s not exactly in the planning just yet.

The imPaulsive host is currently the WWE United States Champion and has attended UFC events because of the merger between the two companies, so, you never know.