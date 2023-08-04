Uber driver goes viral as viewers are obsessed with his car games

A video of an Uber driver has gone viral after the passenger showed himself playing a game made by the driver.

Ordering an Uber can be a hit-or-miss task. You never know if the journey will be done in awkward silence, or if someone’s going to end up telling their life story.

Twitter user Alan Wagner posted a video from a recent Uber trip on August 3, where he showed himself playing a game that his driver, Wallace, had provided, making viewers name Wallace “the best Uber driver”.

The game included questions about Wallace, for example, how many Uber trips he had done, an interactive maze to connect the driver to his family, and giving him the right thing after he broke his leg.

At the end of the video, the driver, Wallace, is heard saying: “Everybody having a good time back there?

“I love driving my car.”

Viewers wish they were like Wallace

Viewers are loving the driver’s dedication, with many people saying they wish they loved their jobs as much as this driver loves his.

One person wrote: “This is what I believe Ubers were made for.”

Another said: “Uber should clone five million of this guy and ban every other driver permanently.”

“The definition of ‘love what you do'” a third person said

A fourth person wrote: “I would legit clear out my savings and give it to this man as a tip.”