Twitter reportedly set to limit DMs sent per day for non-verified users

Even more Twitter changes are seemingly on the horizon as the social media platform is reportedly set to limit how many DMs can be sent per day from non-verified users, along with a number of other new restrictions.

There’s certainly no denying Twitter has been through quite the shakeup in recent months. With Elon Musk taking over, making widespread changes, and subsequently stepping down to introduce a new CEO, it’s been a turbulent stretch for the bird app.

However, it appears we’re not quite done with major changes to the site’s fundamental features just yet. Next up, it seems Direct Messages (DMs) are under the microscope, with Twitter reportedly eyeing new restrictions for much of its user base.

Headlining the alleged wave of ideas being considered is an overall limit on the number of DMs non-verified users can send in a given day. Encouraging people to sign-up to Twitter Blue in order to DM as much as they’d like.

“Twitter is working to limit the number of DMs you can send per day before having to sign up for Twitter Blue,” prominent leaker Alessandro Paluzzi reported on June 12. Accompanying their claim was a screenshot of how the new limit may be imposed.

“Get verified to send more messages,” a new warning on Twitter reads. “You’ve hit the maximum limit for Direct Messages in a single day. Sign up for Twitter Blue to continue messaging.”

At the time of writing, it’s currently unclear what this daily limit might be set to. Non-paying users may be able to send dozens of messages still, or there could be quite a strict cap. We’ll just have to wait and see for further details on this end.

On top of this particular change, a few other new limitations may also be on the way. Moving forward, only verified users with subscriptions to Twitter Blue will be able to create group chats, according to Twitter Daily News.

Furthermore, only paying users will be able to send DM requests to accounts that don’t yet follow them, a feature that all users currently have access to.

There’s no telling just yet when these changes may come into effect, but rest assured we’ll keep you posted here with all the latest updates.