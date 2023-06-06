Twitch’s new branded content guidelines could take money directly from charity

Twitch has just announced branded content guidelines, and the changes could directly negatively impact charity streams — theoretically taking money from them directly.

On June 6, 2023, Twitch sparked quite a bit of backlash after new branded content guidelines were revealed that limit the ways streamers can integrate sponsored ads into their streams.

Asmongold almost immediately called for a boycott, while his organization OTK Network threatened to leave the platform if the new guidelines are put into place on July 1, 2023.

Lawyer and Twitch streamer MyLawyerFriend made a post on the subject, explaining why the changes could negatively impact charity streams.

Twitch’s new branded content guidelines impact charity as well

When it comes to charity streaming, many that are popular in the Twitch community (St Jude Play Live, Ablegamers, Gamers Outreach) offer a brand kit to creators that offer commercials and graphics packages to place on your broadcast.

These graphics help make it clear that you are raising money, as well to give streamers and viewers alike the ability to see how much has been raised towards the total goal.

“Because many charities offer incentives for fundraising (swag boxes, t-shirts, or even the chance to earn rewards) these charity campaigns are considered Branded Content,” he explained.

“The new Guidelines expressly prohibits content creators making use of these tools (commercials, banners, and graphics) and restricts the on-screen logos that content creators can utilize.”

Tiltify

As pictured above, the popular fundraising platform Tiltify has several different options for overlay items that track your campaign progression that would now be against Twitch rules if you are receiving anything in return for doing the campaign.

Unless you can somehow make them only take up 3% of the screen, that is. If Tiltify and the affected charities don’t introduce new overlay options for Twitch streamers, this may result in a lower amount of money raised across the board.

None of the affected charities have commented regarding the recent changes, but we’ll be sure to update you if they do.

