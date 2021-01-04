 Twitch streamers terrified after setting off a smoke grenade indoors - Dexerto
Twitch streamers terrified after setting off a smoke grenade indoors

Published: 4/Jan/2021 11:43

by Georgina Smith
Twitch streamer holds smoke grenade with shocked face
Twitch: PayMoneyWubby

PayMoneyWubby Twitch

Twitch streamers PayMoneyWubby and Alluux caused absolute chaos after they triggered a smoke grenade to go off indoors, filling the room with orange smoke and causing the pair to pause the stream.

PaymoneyWubby a.k.a. Dennis Richardson is a streamer with around 400,000 followers on Twitch, and Alluux a.k.a. Alex has just over 20,000 on the platform.

The pair regularly make some entertaining and sometimes bizarre content, and this section of the stream certainly fit into both categories after Dennis decided to surprise Alex with a smoke grenade.

PayMoneyWubby in a YouTube video
YouTube: PayMoneyWubby
PayMoneyWubby has around 400k followers on Twitch and over 1 million over on YouTube.

He asked her to hold her hand out and close her eyes, but it took a while for her to cooperate after he said that what he will put in her hand “might scare her,” with Alex totally unaware of what was coming.

Smoke grenades are canister-type grenades that are filled with brightly colored smoke and are often used as a signaling device – however, they have also become a popular prop for photographers as a way of adding special effects in real life.

Smoke grenade causes chaos live on stream

Dennis placed the device in Alex’s hand after counting down and immediately triggered it, which prompted plumes of orange smoke to spill from her hand. She immediately started screaming once she heard the noise, and was even more shocked when she opened her eyes to see the bright orange.

Dennis began screaming “Alex get it out of the house, get it out of the house!” at which point the two streamers escaped the orange-filled room, bringing the grenade with them.

While the pair are off-screen screaming and coughing could be heard, and it wasn’t long before all of their smoke detectors started emitting a piercing beep, just adding to the chaos of the situation.

They paused the stream for about 15 minutes, and when they returned they were wearing masks – though the room was thankfully no longer orange.

They explained to viewers that their house was well ventilated so it didn’t cause too many issues, and they had a great time watching the chaos-filled clip back with Alex’s brilliant facial expressions.

Disguised Toast announces he’s taking a “break” from content creation

Published: 3/Jan/2021 23:22

by Julian Young
disguised toast break
Facebook

Disguised Toast

Popular Facebook Gaming streamer and YouTuber Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang announced via Twitter that he will be taking a break from making content, although he will still be streaming to meet his obligations.

On January 3, Disguised Toast issued a tweet letting his followers know he is taking a break from streaming and creating YouTube videos. The internet personality noted he is returning to Canada to take care of his father.

Wang did clarify he would continue streaming in order to fulfill his contractual obligations with Facebook Gaming, but would otherwise be absent from that platform and his YouTube channel.

He ended the announcement by thanking his community for their understanding. The creator did not issue any additional tweets or other information regarding his absence.

The content creation community responded to his tweet in droves, offering their support and love to their fellow creator. As a massive internet personality and member of popular content creation group ‘Offline TV’, many other big names in the space offered warm thoughts after his announcement.

The replies to Wang’s announcement were filled with kind words from other streamers and YouTubers. Well-known creators from multiple platforms – like CouRage, Valkyrae, TimTheTatman, JackSepticEye, and bnans – all reached out to Wang after his tweet went live.

The outpouring of support comes as no surprise, as the creator has deep ties to the Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook communities. Starting off on YouTube as a Hearthstone creator, Wang grew his YouTube and Twitch followings to the tune of millions of subscribers and followers.

In November 2019 – as the so-called ‘Streamer Wars’ were in full-swing – Wang signed a deal with Facebook Gaming and was the platform’s first big-name acquisition, followed by others like Corinna Kopf and Tim ‘Darkness429’ Havlock.

Wang’s announcement came only a few hours after his latest video went live on his YouTube channel, and fans have already started posting messages of support. Comments like “Hoping the best for you and your family Toast” began to appear after Wang’s tweet went live.

Toast has provided no further information on his absence at the time of writing. Fans should keep their eyes on his social accounts and watch out for any streams where he might discuss his absence in more detail.