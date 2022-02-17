Twitch streamer’s poolside stream ends in disaster after she falls in

A casual Twitch broadcast by a pool ends in an absolute disaster after a streamer falls in while holding their expensive laptop.

Throughout recent years, Amazon-owned live streaming platform Twitch has become a home for all sorts of content. From IRL streams to esports tournaments and a wide catalog of games – viewers have a lot to choose from; including broadcasts by the pool.

Streams in a hot tub or a pool was once a popular “Twitch meta” in 2021, causing quite the fuss on the platform. While many streamers eventually became bored and moved on from streams in their pool, the category certainly isn’t dead.

One recent pool stream ended in an absolute disaster after the streamer accidentally fell in the pool.

During MillieMiless February 16 live stream with her friend and fellow streamer Tiggy_Smith, the two were set up by a pool in their hotel while on vacation in Mexico.

The two-hour-long stream was just your causal broadcast by the pool relaxing. However, things turned for the worst as Tiggy went to sit on her chair. Suddenly, while holding her $2k Macbook laptop, the streamer slipped and fell into the pool.

“Oh my god, Tiggy you f**king idiot,” said Millie. But, Tiggy was more concerned if the stream saw what happened, and wondered if they had any rice for the Macbook that was soaked with water.

Fortunately, Tiggy didn’t seem to be hurt by her short trip in the pool. However, the Macbook on the other hand we can’t say the same – as we’re pretty sure they’re not waterproof.

The streamer will need an awful lot of rice to try and soak up all the water.