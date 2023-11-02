Twitch streamer mortified as Disneyland coaster malfunction leaves them stuck

Twitch streamer BunchiJumpi’s recent livestream of Disneyland took a turn for the worse after she found herself stuck on a malfunctioning roller coaster for 30 minutes and had to be rescued by the park crew.

Twitch streamer BunchiJumpi was live during her recent visit to Disneyland. The content creator took her fans on a journey as she went on rides, walked through the park, and soaked up the atmosphere of the happiest place on Earth. However, the stream took a dramatic turn when she hopped on the California Adventure Park Incredicoaster.

As the ride began, BunchiJumpi was filming it all. After getting over the first incline, the coaster began diving headfirst into an enclosed tunnel. However, rather than continuing down, the ride stopped and got stuck.

In the clip, it takes a moment for BunchiJumpi to realize what has happened, initially thinking that this halt was simply part of the ride. However, when she does realize what has happened, she begins to freak out.

“Oh wait, are we stuck? Oh my god. No way.” Her chat then blows up, with everyone watching freaking out alongside her.

She continued to stream while trapped on the ride, detailing how she was stuck “in the middle of nowhere” and looking visibly distressed. Before the stream cut off, viewers could see that help soon arrived and that they were taking people off the ride.

BunchiJumpi then resumed the stream when she was safely on the ground, exclaiming “Okay we made it” before continuing to explore through the park.

According to the streamer, she was stuck on the coaster for 30 minutes. They were then all escorted off the ride and had to walk down the steps of the coaster to get off entirely.

All those who were on the malfunctioning ride were given multipass comps for the disruption and received an apology for the incident.

For all the latest entertainment news and updates, be sure to check out Dexerto’s full coverage here.