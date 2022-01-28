Twitch streamer mortified after boyfriend surprises her with “crusty” sock

Just when you thought you had seen everything there is to see on Twitch, a streamer’s broadcast was hijacked by their boyfriend and his “crusty” sock.

It all happened on a broadcast from Nalopia, an Australian Twitch streamer with over 235,000 followers on the platform.

The Perth-based creator regularly goes live in the Just Chatting section, whether it’s talking to her fans directly or listening to all sorts of different music.

On January 28, things took a very unexpected turn for the worse.

Twitch stream hijacked by “crusty” sock

As she was talking to somebody called Kermit in the chat, her boyfriend strolls in out of nowhere and drops a sock from the laundry hamper on her lap.

“Honey, why are you giving this to me?” she asked. “Just put it in the wash…”

She proceeds to feel and smell it, but that’s when it became very obvious that something was wrong. “Why is it crusty?” she added, before screaming: “OH MY GOD!!”

Needless to say, there was a substance on there that made it not as soft as your average sock, which left her completely mortified. Seconds later, she ran off-camera.

It took a short while before she returned with an explanation. “He said it was a joke. He said it was a joke. He said it was a joke,” she added, before confirming there was a certain stench about the item.

Nalopia concluded: “It’s not [what people are thinking] – it’s not. Dude, he did it as a joke. My anxiety went through the f**king roof.”

She stubbed her toe in the process but the self-proclaimed “germophobe” stopped panicking after her partner reassured her it was… not what people were thinking. He mixed water with something else to pull off the prank.