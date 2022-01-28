Emiru claps back at Twitch viewer saying she “doesn’t sound Asian”

Twitch star Emiru perfectly owned a viewer who said her voice didn’t “sound Asian” by speaking Mandarin at them.

OTK’s newest streamer Emiru was live on January 27 playing League of Legends when one viewer sent a bizarre message in her chat. “Emiru doesn’t sound Asian,” they wrote.

The streamer was stunned by the audacity of the comment and offered up a slam-dunk response by talking back to them in Mandarin.

Her clap back translates to: “Who? Are you OK? One, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, nine, ten.”

(Note: translation provided by auto-translator service, may not be totally accurate)

The epic moment went viral on Twitch, quickly hitting over 65k views in just one day. Emiru’s voice is often the subject of inquiry from new viewers of her livestreams.

The OTK streamer went into detail about her unique voice, saying: “I used to have a very soft, natural voice. And then I got yelled at by a teacher during a school presentation and I almost cried in front of everyone.”

She continued, “Since then, I started straining my voice to project it which led to me sounding like an eleven-year-old boy. But, it has created a nice talking point for my streams and first-time chatters.”

Emiru had an explosive rise on Twitch in 2021, and now sits at just over 700k followers on the Amazon-owned streaming platform.

She’s teamed up with fellow content creators like Mizkif and Alinity, and although collaborating to become a bigger streamer hasn’t always been easy, she’s certainly become one of the more influential streamers on the site.