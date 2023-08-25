Twitch streamer Melina’s passport seized amid potential criminal charges over taxes

According to her partner Destiny, Twitch streamer Melina Goransson is currently unable to leave Sweden and return to the US as her passport has been seized, with tax officials considering criminal charges over her bookkeeping.

Melina, originally from Sweden, was back in her home country and attending meetings with officials to regarding her tax and citizenship status.

On his stream on August 24, Destiny revealed that after the latest meeting, the “prosecutor” had explained that they were considering criminal charges based on fraudulent bookkeeping.

Additionally, her passport has been seized, rendering her unable to leave the country and return to the US for the time being.

Destiny explains Melina situation

Speaking openly on his stream, Destiny said, “For whatever reason, the prosecutor is now considering indicting her for ‘fraudulent books’, and they seized her f**king passport.

“So now she can’t leave the country, or come back to the United States, and now she’s looking at possible criminal charges – for, what?”

Topic starts at 1:24:00

Destiny explained he was surprised, as in the US, he believes most self-employed people will be spared penalties if they “f**k up” their tax return in their first year.

“In Sweden, I guess they just assume you’re engaged in fraudulent, like, wilful tax evasion?” Well, fraudulent bookkeeping – the [lawyer] said it was a bookkeeping charge.”

Destiny also claims that Melina has paid over $200,000 USD in taxes to the Swedish government already.

Another concern for her is the length of her stay in Sweden. If it is extended beyond a year while proceedings take place, Destiny says she will lose her green card for the US.

Melina herself is yet to speak publicly about the issue, but remains in Swedend attempting to resolve it.