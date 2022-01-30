Twitch streamer loses it and smashes keyboard after viewer roasts him over LoL gameplay

Twitch star Quin69 got extremely frustrated with a donation message that was making fun of his League of Legends skill. So much so, he stood up and ferociously smashed his keyboard.

Most successful Twitch streamers do a great job interacting with their chat while playing.

Quin69 is an example of a streamer that is constantly reading chat and talking to them. As part of the new year, he has picked up League of Legends and his viewers have been having a good laugh at it.

While he’s still new to the game Quin has struggled to be consistent with his gameplay and his viewers made sure to let him know, which led to an ultimate rage moment.

Advertisement

Quin69 smashes keyboard after donation message

During a stream on January 30, Quin69 was continuing his new League of Legends grind. However, things went south when he was struggling to play well.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In the clip, Quin gets a donation message saying, “You should be spending the start of your stream in practice tool last hitting creeps [minions]. It’s super embarrassing watching you miss…” As the message is playing out that is when he absolutely loses composure.

Read More: Halo TV series official trailer and release date revealed

He starts brutally smashing his keyboard and screaming “F**k me, shut the f**k up,” along with some other foul language. After the destruction he walks back into frame and is holding his hand in obvious pain.

Advertisement

For those that may not know League of Legends, the viewer was making fun of his ability to last hit the red minions (aka creeps) on his screen. He only had 63 at 16 minutes, which is extremely low. Quin has just over a 30% win rate in Bronze so his chat has been poking fun at the entertainer.

After this breakout, Quin continued to stream and play League but threatened to turn off donation messages so he won’t get titled like that again.