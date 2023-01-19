Twitch streamer igumdrop reveals new Marvel collab for her clothing line

Popular streamer and YouTuber Jaime ‘igumdrop’ Horan has secured a second collaboration with Marvel, set to release an exclusive clothing collection with her brand Ebiko.

Formerly a member of the Just Friends streaming group, and often collaborating with OfflineTV too, igumdrop has grown a large fanbase across Twitch and YouTube.

But her other passion is fashion, launching her clothing line Ebiko in 2020. Within less than three years, she landed a major collaboration, first for a Spiderman collection, now followed by another to start 2023.

igumdrop’s Marvel collab collection

Specifically, this latest collaboration is focused on her favorite character, Groot, from Guardians of the Galaxy.

In total, there will be five pieces in the collection: a crewneck, bucket hat, blanket, t-shirt and socks.

The Spiderman collab, released in October 2022, proved to be a massive success, selling out in only three days.

Again, the pieces are moderately priced, ranging from $12 – $70. You can check out the pieces here:

The collection will be available on the Ebiko website.