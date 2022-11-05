Twitch streamer has unfortunate Google Translate mishap in Japan

Based in Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK, Shay Robson is a passionate esports fan. Typically, you'll see him writing about your favorite streamers, but you'll also catch him covering League of Legends and Valorant when he gets the chance. Contact: [email protected]

IRL Twitch streamer ‘Hitch’ attempted to show his viewers how he uses Google Translate to communicate in foreign languages, but failed hilariously as the text-to-speech misheard him.

IRL streams continue to become increasingly popular across Twitch. The category is jam-packed with creators from across the world travelling across the globe.

Hitch is one of many creators to make a name for himself on the Amazon-owned platform, known for hitchhiking across countries, where so far he’s travelled across 37 different countries. Now, he’s attempting to make his way across Japan.

Twitch streamer encounters hilarious Google Translate mistake

During a recent November 3 livestream, a curious viewer asked if he knew how to speak Japanese considering he’s hitchhiking across the country.

“I can’t speak Japanese so it can be difficult at times,” he admitted, before explaining how he manages to get by and communicate using foreign languages while travelling around the world.

Pulling out his phone, the Twitch streamer tried to demonstrate live to his viewers how he uses Google Translate to communicate. After showing how easy it is to switch between languages, the streamer gave a demonstration on how to use the app’s ‘conversation mode’, but it didn’t exactly go to plan.

“Have you ever hitchhiked before?” he innocently asked into the microphone. However, the AI assistant misheard, and hilariously translated back in Japanese: “Have you ever had sex before?”

“Nailed it. And that’s how my Japan trip goes,” the streamer said, with the chat exploding with laughter over the hilarious translation.

Thankfully, nobody was around to hear the hilarious mishap, but it goes to show that you can’t always trust Google Translate.