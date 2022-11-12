Twitch streamer faceplants after Johnny Test drinking game gone wrong

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

Twitch streamer and YouTuber YourBudTevin challenged himself to drink every time a whip crack sound played in an episode of Cartoon Network’s animated series Johnny Test…. and it didn’t end well.

Johnny Test is a show notorious for the amount of whip-crack sound effects packed into each episode. While there are a ton of slapstick sounds used throughout each episode, the sheer amount of whip cracks has driven the show into a meme status that’s far outlived its original run.

Twitch streamer and YouTuber YourBudTevin viewed this as a challenge. He’s done many drinking games with a variety of shows, often getting friends involved and making up a ridiculous set of rules for what on-screen occurrences will force him to take a drink.

But Johnny Test would prove to be his greatest challenge. With only one rule in place, Tevin had to drink over 200 times. In one episode.

Twitch streamer’s drinking game turns into a nightmare

While the original VoD has been deleted, some of the clips still remain to show us Tevin’s descent into madness through his Johnny Test-based drinking game: Take a drink at every whip crack.

This might not sound like a major challenge for those who haven’t seen the show. And, with how many drinks Tevin had to take before his stream was over, it seems like Tevin may not have watched through the episode himself before taking the plunge.

While watching “Johnny’s 100th Episode”, Tevin had to drink 230 times. With an episode that was 10 minutes and 42 seconds long, this means that there was, on average, a whip crack every 2.8 seconds. It didn’t take long for the streamer to realize that he may have made a mistake.

It took a long time for him to get through the 11-minute episode. Tevin realized what he got himself into at around the 1:30 mark. “Any time their arms move at all it’s a drink. There’s— It’s just not fun.”

But he persevered and kept going through the episode. Despite the road ahead being littered with whip cracks, fart noises, and ever-increasing amounts of alcohol consumption, Tevin made it pretty far in before he fell to the ground trying to leave his chair.

When a fan on Twitter asked how his morning went after the night of the stream, Tevin replied with a picture of himself next to the toilet bowl.

For someone who has done many drinking games in his time as a content creator, this may have been Tevin’s greatest challenge yet. And a challenge he probably shouldn’t take on again any time soon.