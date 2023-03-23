Twitch streamer claims Kick forcefully changed her name to give to bigger streamer

A Twitch streamer named Sunlihyt claims that Kick made her change her name on the platform because it was “reserved” for someone else despite it being actively used.

Since its launch in late 2022 by Twitch streamer Trainwreck, the broadcasting platform Kick has skyrocketed in popularity.

It hasn’t been without its issues, however, as it had a problem with sexual content on various streams when it first launched.

Twitch streamer Sunlihyt has taken to Twitter with claims that Kick made her change her name because it was “reserved” for another user — despite her claiming the name just minutes after the platform launched.

Twitch streamer claims Kick forced her to change her name

On March 21, the Twitch streamer posted on her Twitter that Kick took her username away to “give it to a Twitch partner.”

“Kick took my active username to give it to a twitch partner mmm yea idk about this switch lol,” she said.

The streamer, whose real name is Alyssa, also shared a screenshot of the email she received from Kick.

“Thank you for reaching out to us. The username “Lyss” was reserved for another user, and it was returned to them upon their request,” it reads.

“As an apology for the inconvenience, we could help you change your username to a variation of the one you had if you wish to do so.”

Alyssa clapped back in the tweet, mentioning that she was using it for two months before Kick made her change her name.

Fellow users of Kick have replied to her tweets, however, claiming that they’ve seen it happen to other creators in the past.

At the time of writing, Kick has yet to respond to her tweets and Alyssa hasn’t shared any more communication with the platform.

We'll have to wait to see if Alyssa gets her username back, but in the meantime, you can head over to our entertainment section for more news.