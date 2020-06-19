Twitch streamer banned after destroying phone & placing cat in microwave

A child has been banned on Twitch after he filmed himself trying to 'charge' his phone and placing his cat in a microwave.

The child quickly became viral after one of his clips from Twitch was posted on Reddit, titled: ‘Kid charges his phone to 100% in 2 seconds’. In the clip he films himself giggling as he puts his phone in the microwave.

Unsurprisingly, the stream didn't last too much longer after that, as the screen quickly went green and the broadcast went down, with the device immediately damaged almost instantly after the waves started to hit it.

Other clips from the broadcast have since surfaced, with one video showing the young boy grabbing his pet cat and placing it inside the microwave, even closing the door. Thankfully, he decided not to switch it on following comments from viewers telling him to stop.

Unsurprisingly, viewers were stunned, with many criticizing not only the young boy but his parents for leaving him alone in that situation and allowing him to stream on the platform at such a young age. “Where are his parents?" asked one Reddit user who went on to tag PETA, while another user commented that he was "way too excited to do it.”

Shortly after the clips went viral, they were all deleted from the child's channel, which has since been banned.

It's unclear whether Twitch decided that the destruction of the phone, the situation with the cat, or the fact that the boy looks like he is under the age of 13 was the final nail in the coffin of his channel, but Dexerto has reached out to the Amazon-owned platform for confirmation.