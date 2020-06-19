Why is #DolanTwinsIsOverParty trending on Twitter?

The Dolan Twins, Ethan and Grayson, became the targets of Twitter’s next ‘is over party’ after a five-year-old video surfaced of them explaining their experiences in high school, where they were labeled with homophobic slurs.

Every now and again, a brand new ‘is over party’ hashtag will trend every so often on Twitter, leaving fans of the person or group involved pretty confused as they try and find the reason behind the trend.

More often than not, these hashtags can be a bit of a joke from a fanbase, but other times, there are serious reasons for why a certain message is being spread. On June 19, the Dolan Twins became the latest targets.

The twins, who have 11 million subscribers on their YouTube channel, became the targets of the ‘is over party’ hashtag when an old video of theirs resurfaced where they were talking about their experiences in high school.

In the video, Grayson explained that people who posted messages online about the pair commonly used a homophobic slur in attempts to mock them. While in the video the YouTuber said the word, it was beeped out. This video has since been used in relation to the hashtag, with many Dolan Twins fans stepping up to defend them, claiming that it has been taken out of context.

it was five years ago and yes grayson should have never said it at all but he was quoting what was being said about them, not calling anyone that or using it to offend people — r | CHECK PINNED (@grqnte) June 19, 2020

As a result of fans trying to spread their message about the hashtag being misleading, the hashtag gets more uses and therefore continues to trend longer and becomes seen by more and more Twitter users.

Plenty of Dolan Twins fans have also accused K POP fans of latching on to the hashtag in order to keep it trending, with them posting tweets that don’t actually line up with the trend.

yall want to cancel them but not 6*x9*ne? okay then #DolanTwinsIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/xVCPv3gfnx — nicole. ♡︎ ᵇ ˡ ᵐ (@shortfloridian) June 19, 2020

apparently one of them said the f-slur 5 years? idk can’t find the video all i see is fam cams #DolanTwinsIsOverParty and shouldn’t it be #dolantwinsareoverparty instead? so many questions pic.twitter.com/DR7xDgAvii — aly BLM 🏳️‍🌈 (@alyanagrandes) June 19, 2020

As of writing, neither of the Dolan Twins have spoken out about the trend, though new tweets from all corners of Twitter continue to be posted with the hashtag attached.

It remains to be seen as to whether or not they will respond or if, like plenty of other ‘is over party’ targets, will see the trend pass without much bother.