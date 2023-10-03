Twitch staff warned jobs are “at risk” with more potential layoffs before TwitchCon

A number of Twitch employees are claiming they’ve been warned their positions are “at risk” mere weeks before TwitchCon is set to kick off in Las Vegas.

As layoffs continue to plague the tech industry, employees at Twitch claim they’re facing another potential round of dismissals following a previous mass layoff at Amazon earlier this year.

The issue was first revealed the morning of October 3, 2023, with employees at Twitch sounding off that they’d been informed their positions were potentially “at risk.”

Article continues after ad

Workers at Twitch have been posting similar statements across Twitter/X, with many claiming they haven’t been officially let go, but are worried their jobs might be deemed “redundant” if things go south.

Article continues after ad

However, other posts claim that layoffs have happened or will happen, with one employee stating: “I’ve survived another round of layoffs at Twitch, but my soul is absolutely crushed into grains of sand. I am beyond words for my colleagues.”

Article continues after ad

Twitch employees worried as jobs deemed “at risk”

Thus far, nothing has been confirmed or denied by Twitch, leaving the community in the dark as to what’s next for the streaming platform.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

These possible layoffs come mere weeks before TwitchCon is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, where a host of major streamers are likely to attend one of the year’s biggest events in the online broadcasting space.

Article continues after ad

Twitter: Twitch Twitch employees have been warned their positions are “at risk” mere weeks before TwitchCon in Las Vegas.

This news also follows another major round of layoffs for Twitch that took place earlier this year, when Amazon let go of approximately 10,000 employees — which also affected Twitch, which is owned by Amazon.

Article continues after ad

That’s not all; this news also follows a major update for streaming fans, as broadcaster KingGothalion claimed to have received an email from Twitch CEO Dan Clancy hoping to create a “quick and dirty” fix for streamers abusing embedded broadcasts to gain more views.

For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens as more and more employees come forward with similar statements about the possible stats of their positions at the streaming giant.

Article continues after ad