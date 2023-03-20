Twitch staff hit by latest round of layoffs at Amazon

The Twitch layoffs are part of a wider plan at Amazon to cut headcounts

Amazon has unfortunately announced yet another round of layoffs, which will impact approximately 9,000 workers including Twitch team members.

In November 2022, Amazon let go of roughly 10,000 employees staffed within its devices, retail, and human resources organizations.

The workforce took a few more hits not too long thereafter, with the company announcing another 8,000 job cuts in January of this year.

Amazon isn’t the only company in the tech sector cutting large numbers of jobs, either. Mass layoffs also hit the likes of Microsoft, Meta, and Google in 2022 and early 2023. Now Amazon has announced another series of job cuts that will affect multiple internal sectors.

Amazon layoffs to impact staff at Twitch

As reported by CNBC, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced in a March 20 memo the company’s plan to cut 9,000-plus staffers.

The layoffs will take place over the next few weeks, Jassy said, revealing the primarily affected positions include those in the AWS, PXT, Advertising, and Twitch divisions.

“This was a difficult decision, but one that we think is best for the company long term,” the CEO wrote in his memo.

In a message of his own, new Twitch CEO Dan Clancy divulged the workforce reduction will see the company bid farewell to more than 400 people. “As a company focused on building community together, this decision was incredibly difficult and one we did not make without considerable thought.”

Later in the aforementioned memo, Andy Jassy acknowledged the push in recent years to rapidly increase Amazon’s internal headcount, arguing that it made sense given the economy at the time.

To this point, the executive added, “However, given the uncertain economy in which we reside, and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more streamlined in our costs and headcount.”

News of Amazon’s latest round of layoffs affecting Twitch comes only days after the streaming service’s CEO, Emmett Shear, resigned from his post. Hopefully, everyone who’s lost their jobs will soon land back on their feet.