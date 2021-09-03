Twitch reveal plan to combat hate raids following #ADayOffTwitch protest

Twitch have issued a bit of a response to the rise of hate raids, informing streamers that they’re working on tools to combat the abuse.

For the longest time, trolls have used bots on Twitch to try and get creators in trouble. More often than not, they’ll juice up a streamer’s follower number in a bid to get them suspended.

More recently, bots have been used in hate raids. These raids, which have mainly targeted members of the LGBTQ+ community on Twitch, see bots spew vile messages and slurs in chat as a way to attack the streamer and their community.

With these attacks becoming increasingly more common, content creators have asked for Twitch to step in. Their initial response was blasted by many and prompted the #ADayOffTwitch boycott which saw streamers and users ignore Twitch on September 1. Now, Twitch has issued a further response through their safety center.

In a new updated page, Twitch points to the fact that streamers being targeted by these hate raids can increase moderation on their channel for the time being through blocking raids, using an increased level of AutoMod, and other measures.

As Twitch acknowledges, these are temporary measures for now as they work on tools to combat the hate raids. “Harassment of any kind, whether in the form of hate raids, malicious spam, or other targeted attacks, is against our Community Guidelines and counter to our community values,” They say.

“We are continuing to build new features to prevent the harm caused by malicious spam, botting, and raiding, but in the meantime, we wanted to highlight the tools that are currently available to help combat this kind of behavior. We know many Creators are already using these strategies, and have been sharing tactics and tools with each other, and we want to ensure this information is readily available for others who may need it.”

In waiting for Twitch to develop tools, some streamers have turned to third-party tools. Twitch notes that some of these might be “helpful” but if they compromise a streamer’s data or channel, it makes it tough for them to help.

There is no telling as to exactly when these new tools will be available, but it’s clear that the platform is trying to seriously clamp down on these attacks.