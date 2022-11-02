Twitch hot tub streamer banned for sexual content after sitting on a cupcake

Calum is Dexerto's UK Editor, based in Scotland. Joining Dexerto in 2017, Calum has years of experience covering esports, gaming and online entertainment, and now leads the team to deliver the best coverage in these areas. An expert on all things Twitch and gaming influencers, he also knows a number of games inside out, including Apex Legends, CS:GO and Call of Duty. You can contact Calum at [email protected]

A Twitch streamer has had her account suspended for violating the platform’s community guidelines, after, during a hot tub stream, she sat on a cupcake numerous times as part of a birthday celebration.

The streamer, Raquel, who is partnered on Twitch and has been streaming sporadically since as early as 2016, went live with a hot tub stream on November 1.

Hot tub streaming is not at all discouraged by Twitch, as they, in fact, added an entire category for ‘Pools, hot tubs & beaches’ in 2021.

However, it does seem to have a higher rate of suspensions than most categories, typically due to the choice of attire or activities that take place. In this case, Raquel Lily clearly broke the rules somewhere.

The exact reason for the ban is unclear, with Raquel explaining that the ban notification was “vague”. While Twitch will tell streamers what rule they broke, the notification will not explain exactly how they broke it.

However, one clip from the stream, in particular, went viral, where Raquel, while wishing happy birthday to a viewer, repeatedly sits on a cupcake, before proceeding to eat it.

Raquel shared her ban email, which stated it was for “sexually suggestive conduct,” and theorized it was because of the “cake on cake” moment.

She also confirmed that the ban will last three days, at which time she will be able to return to the platform.

On her Discord, a moderator encouraged her fans to ‘upvote’ the clip of her sitting on the cake on Reddit, in order to get it more attention – a tactic often used by streamers to boost their clips’ virality.

At the time of her ban, Raquel had just over 65,000 followers on Twitch. She is also a musician and songwriter, in addition to her content creation.