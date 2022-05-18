Tributes paid after TikTok star Dub King dies aged 43

Filipino TikTok star Jules Eusebio, better known as the ‘Dub King’ on the app, has been reported dead at the age of 43 after contracting typhoid.

Eusebio’s TikTok channel has over 800,000 followers at the time of writing and almost 18m likes on his videos.

His content was usually lip-syncing to recreate popular scenes from movies and TV shows or iconic lines in a similar style, often even dressing up and really playing the part of the character too.

It was confirmed on Tuesday, May 16 that the Dub King had died, with a friend reporting the tragic news to GMA Network.

He had passed away the day before, May 15, due to a severe case of typhoid fever, an illness caused by salmonella bacteria, commonly spread through contaminated food and water.

The TikTok star was reportedly in and out of hospital with his illness, before his passing on May 15. Typhoid is uncommon in most developed countries, but is sadly still a huge problem across certain parts of Asia, Africa, and further afield.

Since news broke of his passing, the Dub King’s TikTok and Instagram comments have been flooded with messages from fans, saying that “heaven has gained another angel” or saying how shocked they are to learn of his passing.

The world has lost several viral TikTok stars in 2022, including 24-year-old Francesco LoPresti after a battle with cancer and Brandon Brootal.