Trainwrecks reveals insane amount he's spent on Twitch gifted subs

Popular Twitch streamer Tyler 'Trainwreckstv' Nikam has revealed the eye-watering amount of money he has spent on gifted Twitch subscriptions.

Trainwrecks is one of the biggest names on Twitch, regularly entertaining his 700,000 followers with variety content. Besides that, he is also close friends with many Twitch streamers, regularly wagering gifted subs and sharing inside jokes.

It seems that Nikam may rethink his liberal attitude to gifted subs in the future however, after he took some time during a July 26 broadcast to calculate the total amount he has spent on gifted Twitch subscriptions.

Following a discussion with his chat, Nikam went back through old transactions to try and work out the total amount of money.

Needless to say, it took some time and a lot of math to come to the total amount, but his chat could scarcely believe the figure they were presented with.

Train sighed audibly, and then said: "Wow! Wow! $263,187 on gifted subs since 2017. But wait, wait."

He then went on to calculate the amount of the money spent that was on subs to his own channel. With 21,000 subscriptions purchased for his own channel, he calculated that around $105,000 of it went towards his own channel.

The breakdown of subscription varies depending on creator, but a 50/50 split is a generally fair assumption. This also means that just over $158,000 went towards other content creators and the platform itself.

After calculating the amount given to other channels, he hit out at viewers who had called him "selfish" for essentially donating to himself.

"I knew my number to other channels was bigger than the number to my own," he said. "I just wanted to clarify this... you want to talk about the distribution of wealth? I am the biggest distributor of wealth on this goddamn platform."

The figures are truly mind-blowing, but many viewers commended Trainwrecks' generosity - once they'd got over the eye-watering total he has spent.