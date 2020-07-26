Dixie D'Amelio speaks out over Charli apparently getting more attention

Dixie D'Amelio has rubbished claims that her younger sister Charli gets more love and attention than her, particularly from their parents, as her sister has become the number one TikTok star.

As far as famous siblings go, there are few on the level of Charli and Dixie D'Amelio. The pair have risen to the top of TikTok, the Beijing-based video-sharing platform that has climbed the ranks of social media apps.

While Charli D'Amelio has been top of the most followed list for some time, older sister Dixie has also surged to own the 12th most followed account in the world.

However, Charli's greater following, paired with limited insight into the D'Amelio family, has led to some fans concerned for Dixie, believing that she is not giving as much attention or care as her younger sister.

"I ran the show, for 18 years," Dixie said, in an Instagram live. "Like I ran the show - Charli was Dixie's sister. Like, teachers would call her Dixie's sister, everything. I don't care, at all."

While Dixie dismissed the claims, arguing that for the years before they were in the public eye she garnered more attention than her sister, she also got her parents to comment on the situation.

"Now we've got to watch what we say," Dixie and Charli's father stated, in the same Instagram Live. "Because we always kid each other, and then if we let you guys into what is just normal banter in our house, people are gonna come after us and say 'Oh my god they're so mean'. We have a funny, loving, normal [family]."

Many fans even responded to send their love to the D'Amelio family, with one writing: "Y’all really think they’re gonna shame their own daughter for not being as famous as Charli".

It certainly appears that fans were getting concerned and frustrated over limited interactions that were easily taken out of context. Let's hope that Dixie and her parents' response puts an end to the potentially hurtful claims.