Trainwreck says Kick will never pull same “bulls*it” as Twitch amid controversy

Trainwreck has claimed that Kick would not pull the same “bulls*it” as Twitch amid the controversy over the Amazon-owned platform’s planned changes around branded content.

Over the last few years, a few streaming platforms have tried to compete with Twitch and muscle in on their standing as the top livestreaming website around. Though, plenty have failed.

Kick, the Stake-backed platform, is the latest challenger to the throne, and has already picked off a few streamers from Twitch. There have been rumors of more creators making the switch, especially in the wake of the plans to change guidelines around branded content.

On June 6, Twitch announced – and subsequently backed down on – an idea to change their guidelines so streamers could only dedicate 3% of the screen size to adverts and similar branding.

Train tells streamers to join Kick amid Twitch controversy

That didn’t go down well with many streamers, including the likes of Asmongold, who threatened to seek out a non-exclusive deal and leave Twitch if it went through.

Well, with Twitch coming under fire, Train was given the perfect opportunity to promote Kick and urged streamers to make the switch over to his platform.

“As the third largest owner of Kick, I promise we will never touch your sub revenue, I promise that we will not pull any of this bulls*it Twitch is pulling,” he tweeted. “WE, AS STREAMERS MAKE THE PLATFORM, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND, TWITCH GOT IT TWISTED.”

Train also responded to a number of streamers who had been vocal in their criticism of Twitch’s plans, telling them to “sign up” on Kick as he was getting quite a few verified and set up with a sub button.

It remains to be seen if there will, actually, be an exodus from Twitch over this, but the Amazon-owned platform has already apologized and will apparently be “reevaluating” the idea.